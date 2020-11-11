The Will Smith-founded Bel-Air Athletics brand announced a global relaunch on Wednesday.

"Evolution and innovation are critical to any successful brand and Bel-Air Athletics is no exception," Samyr Laine, the Bel-Air Athletics brand's general manager, said in a statement. "While we're thrilled with the brand response to date, we see an opportunity to grow our global imprint and deliver unparalleled product quality. This new direction will set the foundation for Bel-Air Athletics to influence the luxury fashion space for years to come."

Moving forward, new pieces from the brand will see the team shifting away from being a nostalgia-focused experience. Now, per a team rep, fans can expect the Bel-Air Athletics name to bring with it an elevated approach to everything from design to quality.

The entire product offering has been redesigned and is now sourced in Italy. Starting in January, the brand’s seasonal collections will be stocked in leading international department and concept stores. Also, Bel-Air fans can look forward to exclusive online drops via an overhauled direct-to-consumer platform.

Alongside the global relaunch announcement, the Bel-Air Athletics team has slated a 57-piece unisex collection for release this month, as well as unveiled its SS21 collection.

Get a look at the new Bel-Air Athletics below. For more info, click here.

