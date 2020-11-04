Fresh from dropping off its limited-edition 40th-anniversary capsule, Stüssy have unveiled even more heat with the release of their Holiday 2020 collection

The upcoming seasonal range caps off a very strong year for the California lifestyle brand,with a unisex lookbook flexing some clean new fits for the festive period.

Again leaning on stape and streetwear-influenced pieces, Stüssy opt for another interesting blend of bold prints and eye-catching fabrics primed for winter layering. Standout pieces include a waterproof shell jacket and matching pants, a tastefully dyed puffer jacket, an incredible paisley fleece jacket, flower print shirts, carpenters pants, cosy tracksuit bottoms and plaid slacks.

There's also a solid mix of accessories for the new drop, with Stüssy-branded bucket hats, caps and beanies round up the seasonal selection.

Check out the lookbook below and cop the Holiday 2020 collection when it hits the Stüssy’s website on November 6.