2020 has been a mad year for the majority of people – has everything that's happened throughout it made you rethink your craft?

2020 has been mental. If I could rewind back to Haloween last year and tell my friends, "guys, a global pandemic is gonna keep us all from seeing each other this time next year," everyone would've told me to shut up. So in many ways, everything that's gone down has made me realise how important my craft is to me; it’s not just a craft, it's a massive part of who I am. I think, before lockdown, I was taking my craft too seriously. I got to a point where it was all about work. I’ve been thriving in my own bubble. This year has taught me to have more fun with my craft. I also know how much I have to learn, I definitely want to continue to develop my skills, there is always room for growth.

What have been your main sources of inspiration for your work this year?

My main sources of inspiration has always been my feelings. I know that sounds a bit cringe, but when I design and create art it really comes from how I am feeling at the time! This year especially has been filled with highs and lows and I think that’s helped to create some of my best work. Also, I think music is always a massive inspiration for me – I listen to music for the majority of the day. It really impacts my work, I went through an 80’s phase in lockdown and created a lot of work that reflected that era. But I can just stick on some house, or hip-hop, while I work and be emotionally charged up from the feeling I get listening to certain artists.

Tia Maria’s mantra is ‘One of a Kind’ – what makes you and your work ‘One of a Kind’?

My work is one of a kind because it’s inspired by my own life and who I am, who I interact with, the music I listen to, what kind of day I have had. Nobody else can live those same experiences and get the same outcome so I guess that keeps my work individual. Random, too? I guess I’m quite a random person in what I do, what I am interested in, so my work doesn’t exactly flow, it just comes when it comes.

Which ‘One of a Kind’ people or artists influenced your work and the person you are today?

Growing up, I don’t think I have really ever been inspired by any particular artists, my inspiration has always been more random than that. It could be anything from some old vintage packaging to a piece of furniture – I actually love the furniture designer Willy Rizzo.

Recently though I have been listening to an artist called Shygirl a lot, she’s definitely an inspiration, such a babe. Some more of my recent inspirations are Hunter Schafer, an American actress, Alejandra Ghersi – better known as Arca – who is just a walking piece of art, too.

I guess I am drawn to people that are on their own wave, inspired by people who are unapologetically themselves. And then there are the people who are around me day-to-day. Me and my best friend are constantly sending inspiration to one another and there’s also my girlfriend Lauren who is one of my biggest inspirations in my life and in my work. She is super creative, I think it is important to surround yourself with people you can bounce ideas off.