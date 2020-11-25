Megan Thee Stallion, now a four-time Grammy nominee, has seen her recent Fashion Nova collaboration pop into headlines on multiple occasions in recent weeks. Unfortunately, claims of stolen designs came along with it, which Megan addressed in a Morning Hustle interview on Tuesday.

"A lot of times people say that they talked to somebody from my team. I don't know what year that was. I don't know who … or what are you talking about. And a lot of times they won't even bring me, you know, they don't tell me who they talking to," Megan said around two minutes into the interview, particularly noting the claims sometimes made against public figures regarding allegations of having held discussions of some sort with the person's supposed rep.

As for the design in question, Megan pointed out that it's been a frequently reinvented basic for years now.

"It's been a dress that has been done a lot over the years," she said. "So I feel bad that, you know, people's initial reaction would be to just come at me like 'Oh, you a Black woman. You stealing from Black women' and I'm like, damn, hold on, sis. I don't know you."

However, if there had been a "real misunderstanding," Megan said she would have had no problem addressing it. Per Megan, she would have given the money to the designer if an actual issue had been brought forth.

Peep the full Morning Hustle interview, first spotted by HotNewHipHop, below:

As reported by TMZ last week, Megan's Fashion Nova collection ultimately brought in an estimated $1.2 million in sales in jut the first 24 hours of availability.