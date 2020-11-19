Iconic American footwear brand G.H. Bass have just launched a new silhouette, the “Wallace”, a English moc toe silhouette that incorporates techniques that were applied as early as the 1910s.

The Wallace stays true to our true moccasin construction, pioneered by founder George Henry Bass, while merging the silo with a distinctly modern outlook. The shoes have been handcrafted using G.H. Bass' “tubular mocassin” technique, where a single piece of leather is wrapped around the bottom of the last of a shoe to create a refined “hammock” effect.

The era-spanning technique creates unrivalled comfort also found in the brand's boots and iconic Weejuns loafers, which have undergone a huge ressurgence in popularity in 2020.

The 'Wallace' silo lands in both a leather and suede version complete with a classic design featuring tasteful eyelets along the upper. Arriving in a luxurious pull-up leather and a supple suede for a more casual look and feel, both models are complemented by an Xtra-lite EVA lug sole that offers a lightweight despite its heavy duty appearance, offerinfg stability and grip ideal for the colder and wetter months ahead.

The shoes will retail for £170 and will be available to purchase now from the G.H. Bass website. Get a closer look at the two models below.