Gift giving can be a conundrum. We all want to give our loved ones something warm and cozy come the winter holidays, but often the warmest, comfiest clothes lack, shall we say, style. But thankfully, this year, Gap is here to solve that problem for you. These eleven items are all both cozy and cool, making them awesome, affordable gift options for anyone on your holiday shopping list. Read on, click up, and shop on. Your friends and family will be glad you did.
Vintage Soft Hoodie
PRICE: $45
This is the classic hoodie perfected. Available in 12 fire colors, it comes in Gap’s signature “softer than soft” fleece made from 9% recycled polyester, meaning you can feel good about giving it to anyone. And at only $44.95 you can afford to gift one to every man on your list and even grab one for yourself.
Colorblock Handwarmers
PRICE: $25
Gloves are warm, but sometimes they get in the way. If you want to ensure your favorite woman can keep the cold out while also keeping her fingers free for texting, invest in a pair of these fingerless hand warmers. They’re perfect stocking stuffers for women who are making things happen!
Sherpa Overcoat
PRICE: $128
Sherpa fleece is a big trend this year. It’s warm, stylish, soft, and tough all at once, making it the perfect overcoat material. With a long cut that hits just above the knee, this model from Gap doesn’t skimp on softness or style, meaning whoever you give it to can dress it down with jeans or throw it on over a dress for a night out. That’s a lot of versatility for less than $130 bucks, so stock up now and give the gift of style later.
Colorblock Scarf
PRICE: $40
Come winter, it’s important to protect your neck. That’s where this colorblocked Gap scarf comes in. Buy one for every woman on your holiday shopping list and ensure that they stay warm, comfortable, and stylish all winter long.
Icon Denim Sherpa Jacket
PRICE: $118
This traditional sherpa trucker is rugged on the outside and soft and warm on the inside, making it the perfect jacket to brave any and all winter weather conditions. But it’s not merely functional. With a versatile look, it packs a fashionable punch that pairs well with everything in any man’s wardrobe. Buy one today and expect some smiles at your next holiday gift giving party.
Luxe Stripe Boatneck Sweater
PRICE: $70
A classic sweater reimagined, this piece from Gap takes the traditional boatneck style and replaces its navy stripes with something much more colorful. And in a soft-knit blend of alpaca, nylon, wool, and acrylic, this sweater feels as good as it looks, making it a most-cozy gift for the favorite woman in your life.
Vintage Soft Joggers
PRICE: $45
These aren’t your father’s sweatpants. Instead, these joggers are as sleek and stylish as suit pants, despite boasting all the comfort of your favorite gym gear. That makes them a must-have on any man’s holiday gift list, not the least because they’re also made from 9% recycled polyester.
Marled Turtleneck Sweater
PRICE: $80
In a soft, marled cotton, this turtleneck sweater is a visual powerhouse, adding a giant boost of color and texture to anyone’s wardrobe. That makes it an eye-catching gift option that’s all the more attractive for coming in at under $100. Buy one for your mom, sister, girlfriend, or even yourself, and get ready for the holidays to get just a little bit better.
Vintage Soft Classic Joggers
PRICE: $50
Wanna show off your sneakers? Well Gap has just the pants for you. These joggers are cut slim and hit above the ankle, providing plenty of room to present your favorite shoes. Cop some for your favorite female sneakerhead and prepare to watch them rock a pair for years to come.
Colorblock Beanie
PRICE: $30
We all know people lose most of their body heat from their heads, right? That’s why a warm beanie is a winter essential no matter who you are. And at less than $30, few can beat this colorblocked item’s combination of value, comfort, and style! Cop a couple now and keep your loved ones warm throughout the rest of winter.