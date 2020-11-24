Looking to elevate your skiing gear this winter? Dior has got you covered.

This week, the French fashion house has launched another pop-up shop in New York City, where customers can shop the label's inaugural ski capsule from Kim Jones. The Dior men's artistic director teamed up with Japanese ski brand Descente on an assortment of ready-to-wear winter staples, including puffer jackets, ski pants, windbreakers, and gloves, and heavy-knit sweaters.

"These high-performance pieces, embellished with the Dior logo, combine cutting-edge expertise and minimalist design for a daring look," the brand said in a statement to WWD.

The capsule features bespoke skis and snowboards made in collaboration with Swiss company AK. Swedish brand POC, known for its high-performance equipment, also contributed to the offering with a branded helmet.

The NYC event is part of an exclusive pop-up and pop-ins series around the world, from Osaka to Tokyo. The U.S. boutique is located at 109 Greene St., and features a floor-to-ceiling installation of LED mesh screens that project patterns, which compliment the ski capsule. There is also brushed metal shelving, transparent rails with chrome detailing, and an eye-catching Dior logo on the back wall.

You can check out photos from the pop-up shop above and below. It'll be open through Jan. 3.