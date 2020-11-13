Diesel has enlisted ASAP Nast to star in the campaign for its new nostalgia-forward capsule with designer Shane Gonzales.

The collaborative effort marks an intentional throwback to the punk-centered aesthetic of the 90s, with particular inspiration taken from the iconic magazine Ray Gun. The Diesel brand has famously kept up a longstanding friendly relationship with Marvin Scott Jarrett, Ray Gun's founding publisher.

"When Diesel reached out to me, I jumped at the opportunity to collaborate with a brand that I follow and admire," Gonzales said of the creative partnership, which boasts personal significance for the designer. "As a young designer, getting to meet and work with an icon such as Ray Gun Magazine founder Marvin Scott Jarrett—who personally took me through the magazine archives—was beyond my artist dreams. Seeing all my favorite musicians from cover to cover, inspired me to mix my modern punk aesthetic with the magazine's original artwork, typography, and style to create a collection that not only modernizes, but stays true to the punk rock sensibility."

The collection, as well as the accompanying Nast-featuring campaign shot by Julian Burgueno, launched on Friday the 13th.

Below, peep the campaign, as well as a selection of official product shots. For shopping info, click here.

