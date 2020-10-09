Canadian outerwear brand Moose Knuckles have just linked up Young Thug and Kehlani to unveil their new FW20 collection, 'Bring The Heat'.

The 'Bring The Heat' campaign urge brand collaborators and creatives across the globe to metaphorically turn up with the striking new collection, with the range "aiming to bridge the gap between product and emotion."

Moose Knuckles deliver a clean collection of high-spec outerwear products, with the imprint's Power Puff collection – a notable standout – featuring contemporary reinterpretations of the puffer silhouette, complete with premium goose down and functional detailing to keep you warm and dry.

The collection uses thermographic map-like filters that light up the two musical icons that take center stage in the campaign, which arrives with styling Kyle Luu and shot by Sandy Kim.

Speakign about the collection, Moose Knuckles Global Marketing Director Dominique Lagleva said: "We're inspired by the fearless community of creators who've kept pursuing their passionsdespite the many barriers that stand in their way."

The 'Bring The Heat' collection is available to cop now from the Moose Knuckles wesbite, Moose Knuckles Stores, select pop-up locations, and luxury retailers.