Woolrich Outdoor have just dropped their FW20 collection, created in partnership with Japanese outdoor specialists Goldwin.

Woolrich embarks on a journey of hike and seek as temperatures turn down a notch. Inspired by The Appalachian Trail; 2,000 miles of challenging terrain across North America, the Outdoor Label collection is crafted for readiness and adaptability in the coldest climates.

The collection is underpinned by three key themes: heritage as a source of inspiration, sustainability as an approach towards the future, and innovation as a tool to better enhance the technologies used in production and design.

With plenty of readily-wearable pieces which will look as good on the streets as it does on the slopes, Woolrich have crafted a flexible collection featuring plenty of high-tech pieces. Highlights include the Wintertide Down Parka SD using GORE-TEX® Shakedry to immediately repel falling snow and padded with ‘Green is Good’ recycled down developed by Goldwin, and the Trail Parka featuring Go to Zero GORE-TEX® which aims to reduce 90% of waste produced during the pattern-making process.

Get a closer look at a selction of Woolrich Outdoor's FW20 collection in the lookbook below, and purchase the collection now from the Woolrich website.