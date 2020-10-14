Carhartt WIP have united with Tokyo imprint Wacko Maria for a 18 piece capsule collection, with staple Carhartt pieces reinterpreted by the Tokyo brand.

The debut link up between the iconic workwear label and Japanese brand features Wacko's oft-used favourite leopard print, embroidered black letter motifs – casting classic pieces, such as the American Script Sweatshirt and OG Active Jacket and two iterations of the OG Detroit Jacket – as both a printed outer canvas and a lining – as well as Wacko Maria’s signature open collar shirt.

Overshirts, beanies, pants and sweaters, also make up the bold new collection, which fuses Wacko's eye-catching approach to menswear with Carhartt's rigorious attire for a stern and street-ready capsule.

Check out the accompanying images for the collaboration, shot in Shibuya, Tokyo by Taro Mizutani, below. Wacko Maria x Carhartt WIP is available now from select Carhartt WIP stores, carharttwip.com, and select global retailers, including End Clothing, Slam Jam, SSENSE, and Goodhood.