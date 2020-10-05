The Fashion Scholarship Fund announced on Monday that Virgil Abloh of Off-White and Louis Vuitton has joined its Board of Governors.

As the press release revealed, Abloh will be joining the other board members in helping to provide scholarships, internships, mentoring, and development opportunities to scholars getting their start in the world of fashion. The news comes just as Abloh launched a "swing state" voter incentive t-shirt, and teased an upcoming collaboration with iconic streetwear brand Stüssy.

"We are so honored to have Virgil join the FSF Board. His efforts to promote equity and inclusion directly align with our inherent mission to attract and support a diverse pool of industry talent," said FSF executive director Peter Arnold. "The FSF has received a record number of applicants for this year's scholarship competition. By working with top HBCUs and other schools that have significant populations of students of color, we are attracting highly talented students who we believe represent the future of the industry."

Earlier this year, Abloh helped raise $1 million to benefit scholarships for Black fashion students. "I'm thrilled to be ramping up my involvement with the FSF as we work together for long-term change in our industry," Abloh added. "Since announcing the Post-Modern fund, I've had the privilege of speaking with FSF students, and their determination and optimism is inspiring. Young Black people are ready to be heard, and it's high time we provided them with the in-roads and opportunities they need to become the next heads of our fashion houses."