Thom Browne is continuing the brand's uniquely cinematic approach to collection unveilings with its latest offering.

The Spring Runway 2021 collection marks the second season in which the Browne team is presenting its men's and women's pieces simultaneously, this time brought together in a conceptual short film that imagines the collection in a documentary format focused on the Olympic games.

The film was shot at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and sees the new season's pieces on a number of Olympic athletes and models, complete with sports announcer-esque commentary. A behind-the-scenes mini-doc, excerpted above, has also been released.

Below, peep a selection of behind-the-scenes stills and more from the collection. And for a more detailed look at Thom Browne's latest experience, click here.

Image via Thom Browne

Image via Thom Browne

Image via Thom Browne

Image via Thom Browne

Image via Thom Browne

Image via Thom Browne

Image via Thom Browne

Image via Thom Browne

Image via Thom Browne

Image via Thom Browne

Image via Thom Browne

Image via Thom Browne

Image via Thom Browne

Image via Thom Browne

Image via Thom Browne

Image via Thom Browne

Image via Thom Browne

Image via Thom Browne

Image via Thom Browne

Image via Thom Browne