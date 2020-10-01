Rihanna is giving fans another sneak peek at the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2.

Just a day before the event's digital premiere, the multi-hyphenate shared several photos of the shows musical performances by Bad Bunny, Rosalía, and Miguel. There was, of course, some limitations due to the global pandemic; however, judging by the handful of teasers, the Savage x Fenty team was able to pull off a visually striking production.

Kevin Mazur /Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Kevin Mazur /Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Ahead of the show's premiere, Rihanna spoke about the collection in an interview with People magazine. She explained the overall vibe of the show and how her team has continued to emphasize diversity.

"Inclusivity has always been a part of our brand. That’s not a 'right now' thing. It's sad that it’s right now for most brands," Rihanna said. "But that's always been who I am. It's always been how I operate with everything I've done creatively, whether it's makeup or lingerie. I get really excited to see people be a part of my brand. It’s not like I went into it thinking, 'Let's make a movement.' I feel great that there are women that are feeling like they see themselves on the stage for the first time. And if we can continue to expand on that, we’ve done more than we really started out trying to do."

The Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 will air this Friday on Amazon Prime. The event will also include performances by Travis Scott, Ella Mai, Roddy Ricch, and Mustard, and will include special appearances by Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, and Willow Smith. Take a look at some of the modeling photos below.

Kevin Mazur and Jerritt Clark /Getty Images

Kevin Mazur and Jerritt Clark /Getty Images

Kevin Mazur and Jerritt Clark /Getty Images

Kevin Mazur and Jerritt Clark /Getty Images

Kevin Mazur and Jerritt Clark /Getty Images

Kevin Mazur and Jerritt Clark /Getty Images

Kevin Mazur and Jerritt Clark /Getty Images