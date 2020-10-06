Rihanna shared a message to her Instagram account on Tuesday in which she thanked the Muslim community for noting "a huge oversight" in the most recent Savage X Fenty show.

"I'd like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage X Fenty show," Rihanna said via a Story update. "I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I'm incredibly disheartened by this!"

Rihanna added that she "[does] not play" with any kind of "disrespect toward God or any religion" and stated that the highly criticized song choice was "completely irresponsible."

The message arrives after some fans had expressed criticism over the use of a song—Coucou Chloe's "Doom"—that featured sacred Islamic verses.

In a separate statement, a rep for Savage X Fenty added that the team has "nothing but the utmost respect and love" for the Muslim community. Furthermore, the rep said, the song's vocal tracks will be replaced in a new edit of the show:

We truly apologize for the song that appeared in the Savage x Fenty show. We shouldn’t have used it. The song’s vocal tracks are being replaced and the show is being edited.We have nothing but the utmost respect and love for the Muslim community. All Fenty brands have been founded on the notion of inclusivity and respect to all, and this was an unfortunate mistake on our part. We will be vigilant going forward to ensure this is never repeated

