In conjunction with its 75-year anniversary, iconic toymaker Mattel has rolled out the inaugural product drop for Mattel Creations—a newly launched platform that celebrates the company's most beloved products.

As part of the first collection, Mattel has recruited four emerging artists to create experimental art inspired by its toys. The participating creatives are multidisciplinary artist Gianni Lee, who will reimagine the progression of Skeletor from Masters of the Universe; painter Cristina Martinez, who will depict Barbie's 60-plus year evolution; illustrator and artist Distortedd, who will put her signature spin on the Magic 8 Ball; and 3D artist and animator, Travis Ragsdale, who will take on the Hot Wheels Bone Shaker.

The standard art prints are priced at $75; signed prints are $150.

Cristina Martinez

Distortedd

Gianni Lee

Mattel Creation's first official drop will also include Art of Engineering, a limited edition toy collection that gives customers "a clear look at what goes into making some of Mattel's most iconic toys." Mattel is also releasing art posters of Mattel patent prints that have never been released. These also include Hot Wheels, Barbie, Skeletor and Magic 8 Ball.

Mattel Creations will also offer Patent Prints "of four iconic figures in schematic designs." The pieces will be available in classic screen-prints or limited edition foil prints, which will sell for $75 and $150, respectively.

Additionally, Mattel Creations has partnered with ProjectArt, an organization that offers free after-school art classes to kids in lower income communities, as well as provides emerging artists free studio space.

You can learn more about Mattel Creations and purchase its first collection here.