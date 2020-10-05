The Levi's brand is launching a new buy-back program in the U.S. dubbed Levi's SecondHand.

The effort is billed as the "first of its kind" and will allow customers to buy second-hand pieces straight from the Levi's website. Additionally, customers will be able to hand over their own worn pieces in Levi's stores in exchange for a gift card.

"Repurposing and repairing clothes requires minimal additional energy input, no water, and no dyes to make more jeans," Jennifer Sey, Levi's chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "Buying a used pair of Levi's jeans through SecondHand saves approximately 80 percent of the CO2 emissions and 700 grams of waste compared to buying a new pair of Levi's jeans."

The backend operations of the new SecondHand strategy marks a partnership with recommerce tech and logistic start-up TROVE. Speaking on the link-up on Monday, TROVE founder and CEO Andy Ruben pointed to the importance of getting additional use out of existing pieces by affirming it as "the single biggest move" that can be made toward supply chains that are more sustainable.

For more on Levi's SecondHand, peep the official site.

Below, we’ve included a sampling of campaign images—including Dominique Drakeford, Whitney R. McGuire, Rachael Wang, Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, and Xiye Bastida—as well as product stills.

Image via Levi's x Rachael Wang

Image via Levi's x Rachael Wang

Image via Levi's x Rachael Wang

Image via Levi's x Rachael Wang

Image via Levi's x Rachael Wang

Image via Levi's x Rachael Wang

Image via Levi's x Rachael Wang

Image via Levi's x Rachael Wang

Image via Levi's

Image via Levi's

Image via Levi's

Image via Levi's

Image via Levi's

Image via Levi's

Image via Levi's

Image via Levi's

Image via Levi's

Image via Levi's