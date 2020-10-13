When it comes to the conception of a new clothing brand, there are a plenty of key things to consider when attempting to make an imprint stand out from the crowd.

Starting his brand in quarantine, South East London designer and artist Rass Tokyo created Gnocchi Jeans, which had a specific problem-solving purpose at its core.

"I started this brand during quarantine because so many of my female friends complained about finding jeans that fit their curvy shape well," he says. "It felt like a proper 'Black' problem at first, so I decided to solve the problem myself, really."

Rass Tokyo is a musician first and foremost, making a blend of vibey, alternative R&B and hip-hop that he calls "water music." While Tokyo admits he doesn't have a fashion background, he's always had a love for clothes: "I studied graphic design at Central Saint Martins and have a huge passion for clothes; I'm learning as I grow. It's all very organic. I treat this brand how Pharrell did Billionaire Boys Club, how P Diddy did Sean John; they were my idols growing up. You know that effortless flair? I plan to create my own idea of Black heritage."

He added: "I have twins now, they're 1 years old, and I hope to make clothes their friends admire 20 years from now. This is a family-owned -and run brand, and I plan on it staying that way. The mother of my children's actually in charge of the baby line."

After spending some time reflecting on ideas in lockdown, Tokyo hit up his good friend, Chiara Casali, to help conceptualise pieces for his new imprint. "I got her to paint for the brand and bring my ideas to life," he says, "and she did it just right, like the first time. I had to welcome her to the Gnocchi family. Funny thing is her dad makes his own Gnocchi! Full circle vibes."

The results now speak for themselves, with a host of striking, street-ready unisex pieces primed for launch this month. Standout pieces include a luxe puffer jacket and shorts combo, which runs with an all-over 'GJ' monogram effect, and a colourful hand-painted denim jacket and matching jeans set. The collection is rounded off with a cozy Gnocchi Cupid hoodie and Gnocchi Teddy sweat as part of a concise run that offers exclusivity over accessibility.

"Our prices will always be fair," Tokyo adds. "We'll never take our clothes out of the price range most people can afford. It's not about money; it's about the Gnocchi heritage in the making."

Peep the Gnocchi Jeans collection below and pre-order your pieces here.