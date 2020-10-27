Eminem is gearing up for the release of his new clothing capsule to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his iconic album The Marshall Mathers LP.

Though the project celebrated that landmark on May 23, 2020, Em has decided to still drop the MMLP20 capsule collection via his web store on Thursday.

On Monday, he took to Instagram to make the announcement, writing “‘May I have your attention please?’ #MMLP20 capsule collection hits the store Thursday - sign up for first access. Link in bio.” Em also shared a video teaser, which included clips from his legendary music videos, “The Way I Am”, “The Real Slim Shady,” and “Stan.”

The video also allows fans to catch a glimpse of the merch, which is based on lyrics from the aforementioned songs. All in all, the capsule collection is comprised of t-shirts, long sleeve t-shirts, a hat, and a hoodie. You can check out the designs below or on Eminem’s website, where fans can also sign up for first access.

