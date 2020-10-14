Amsterdam-based brand Daily Paper and UK-based creative collective Jiggy Boyz have linked up for their first-ever capsule collaboration.

The new partnership fuses both stables' like-minded tastes, as well as celebrating their respective communities of creatives together as a family.

The capsule is fronted by Kida Kudz, an artist who has steadily been making waves in the music scene by pushing his own distinctive take on Afrobeats. Although Kida Kudz is most known for his certified bops, the British-Nigerian artist revealed that Jiggy Boyz Family Club is more than just music.

"It's a place that welcomes all creatives," he says. "How do you become a member? Well, it's pretty simple. Being Jiggy isn't just about how you dress—it's a lifestyle, a mentality, and most of all, it's a belief. A belief that you, your ideas, and talent are enough. There's nothing more important than staying true and being honest; honest to yourself, and your craft."

The capsule consists of a range of cozy wear for A/W 2020, featuring Daily Paper x Jiggy Boyz co-branded graphic tees, boxers, joggers and sweats alongside a standout durag wave cap, designed for ultimate comfort.

The limited collection is available from Friday 16th October on the Daily Paper website. Check out the some of the lookbook, shot by Lusha Alic, below.