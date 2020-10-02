Following the announcement that Justin Bieber has a collaboration with Crocs on the way, shares in the company have surged.

The Canadian popstar teased the collaboration on his Instagram alongside an image of Crocs floating in a pool. "Soon," he teased, while Crocs replied in the comments with a heart emoji. Just to confirm that it is a real collab on the way, Crocs also reposted Bieber's image on its Instagram Story.

Business Insider reports that the teaser sent Crocs' share up by over 11 percent on Thursday, trading at a peak of $47.81. While shares later dropped slightly to $45.19 when the markets closed, it was still a 5.8 percent increase for the day. The collab comes as countless other musicians have worked with the brand, including Bad Bunny and Post Malone.

The news comes just as Bieber confirmed he will be performing on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 17, with guest host Issa Rae. He previously performed on the show earlier this year in a pre-coronavirus world ahead of the release of his album Changes.

Since the release of Changes, he's released "Stuck With U" featuring Ariana Grande, and "Holy" with Chance the Rapper, although it remains to be seen what songs he will perform during his latest SNL appearance. In a socially distanced livestream last month, Chance and Bieber spoke about how they were both working on new albums. "I feel like we should talk about how fire your album is," Chance teased.

Biebz also recently urged his U.S. followers to register to vote, telling them "it is more important now than ever."