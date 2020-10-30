Woolrich has detailed its third capsule collection with Aimé Leon Dore.

The new collection, crafted with the Fall/Winter 2020 season in mind, is built on inspiration taken from Woolrich's historic archive and aims to give collectors an assortment of cold-weather pieces in season-appropriate colorways.

Among the key inclusions in the new collection are ballistic parkas, quilted overshirts, wool puffer jackets, cable-knit sweaters, and more. All pieces were cut and sewn in Italy and Europe using only the most-premium of fabric choices.

The collab collection is available starting Oct. 30 via the ALD and Woolrich websites, as well as at the ALD flagship in New York City. Select Woolrich locations are also carrying the pieces.

Below, get a closer look at the collection via an array of official campaign and lookbook shots:

