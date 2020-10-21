21 Savage, fresh off the well-earned success of his and Metro Boomin's incredible Savage Mode II, rang in his 28th birthday by throwing a 1970s-themed get-together with friends in Atlanta, Georgia earlier this week.

Among the artists spotted in photos and social media footage from the birthday throwdown were Young Thug, Meek Mill, T.I., Lil Baby, and more. The '70s-focused party marked an appropriately high-stakes follow-up to the Cash Money x '90s-themed birthday throwdown he put together last year.

Naturally, the occasion was complemented with a number of thoughtful gifts, including some new chains from Metro Boomin and G Herbo:

The piece from Metro is of particular note, as it features a very special one-of-one "Boominati" charm from designer Elliot Eliantte.

In photos shared by Boomin on IG, 21 can be seen receiving the piece and immediately rocking it:

Earlier this week, 21 unveiled a new nationwide virtual financial literacy campaign, in addition to $100,000 in scholarships for high schoolers who get involved with the program. Speaking on the partnership with Chime, 21 stressed his personal passion for ensuring young people have access to financial knowledge.

"I believe it can help free youth to focus on the more important things in life," he said.

Savage Mode II is out now. Don't stop streaming it.