Rains and Wood Wood have linked up for a new waterproof themed capsule collaboration inspired by Denmark's traditionally drizzly weather.

On average, it rains for 179 days in Denmark, totaling 746mm of rainfall a year, and these two statistics are the driving force for the new weatherproof collection.

The pieces in the capsule collection are built upon traditional styles from the Rains archives, with raincoats, drawstring waterproof bucket hats arriving in off white and charcoal gray, and a see-through version of Wood Wood’s Marlo shoulder bag.

Wood Wood’s ‘bubble-arrow’ heads are also brought back as the logo for the collection, with co-founder Brian SS Jensen saying: “We thought it would be fun to resurrect the ‘bubble-arrow’ graphic for this project. I’m not quite sure what this thing is, but I suspect it’s unconsciously connected to our background in the world of graffiti, where bubbles and arrows have always been common elements”.

The Rains and Wood Wood collaboration launches at all W.W. stores and the Wood Wood website, as well as Rains stores and rains.com Thursday, September 17th. Get a closer look at the collection below.