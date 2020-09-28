The Spring/Summer 2021 collection from Wales Bonner, launching as a digital presentation during Paris Fashion Week, includes an original short film from Jamaican artist Jeano Edwards.

The collection, titled "Essence," marks the second in a triptych of collections by the brand that aims to take a deep dive into "the diasporic connections between Britain and the Caribbean." Building on the Autumn/Winter 2020 collection titled "Lovers Rock," "Essence" is designed as an exploration of the early 1980s, with particular emphasis placed on the beginnings of dancehall.

In addition to the collection itself and Edwards' short film "Thinkin' Home," which was filmed in Jamaica, the Spring/Summer 2021 push is bolstered by the unveiling of a "digital publication" titled Reflections on Essence.

For more on "Essence," including campaign images and shopping info, hit up the Wales Bonner site.