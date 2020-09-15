Stüssy and/or Off-White enthusiasts have cause for celebration, as a collaborative effort appears to be afoot.

Virgil Abloh shared a tease of what very much looks to be an Off-White x Stüssy t-shirt during a recent Instagram update. As spotted by Hypebeast, the t-shirt in question's design points to it being part of Off-White's recently launched I Support Young Black Businesses campaign.

Back in August, Abloh’s label launched a run of t-shirts and hoodies featuring the phrase. Proceeds went to the Chicago CRED (Create Real Economic Destiny) organization.

The past few weeks have been stacked with Abloh-led developments across the industry including the announcement of a Louis Vuitton link-up with skater Lucien Clarke, the LV Men's Spring/Summer 2021 show in Tokyo, the reveal of Abloh's Mercedes-Benz collab, and the announcement of a new Off-White store in London:

Back in August, Abloh started giving fans an unprecedented amount of access into his creative process with the launch of a new IG account known as "Seasons."