British menswear imprint Universal Works has just dropped its Autumn/Winter 2020 collection, bringing together a host of tasteful utilitarian pieces in a variety of versatile colourways.

As per the brand’s website, Universal Works' "23rd" collection doesn’t have a set ‘theme’, with the brand instead focussing their creative lens on delivering great product rather than tying it to an overarching trend or approach.

The results are clean, with the Nottingham-based brand mixing up hi-tech and lo-fi pieces together to create a range of wearable, everyday clothing which elevates the brand’s staple pieces in a range of slick new colours and shapes.

Caramels, natural browns, khakis and yellows make up the collection’s main colour palette, with classic brand silhouettes like overshirts, work jackets, cardigans and pants arriving in oversized fits, checked patterns and premium fabrics.

You can cop Universal Works’ AW20 collection now from the brand’s online webstore – check out the lookbook below.