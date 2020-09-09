Telfar, fresh off its futurism-forward approach to responding to heightened demand for its coveted bags, has released a new collection of durags.

The brand's signature durag boasts an extra-long body and ties for "versatile styling" options, as well as a double-sided all-over logo print with a flat center seam, hemmed edges, and woven logo label. Each durag, which comes in multiple color variants, is packaged in a rigid outer box with a silver foil logo.

Speaking to Interview, Telfar Clemens outlined the brand's goals with regards to the durag.

"This durag is meant to be a kind of luxury, and our goal, as always, is even more accessibility and ubiquity," Clemens said in the piece, out Wednesday and also featuring a conversation between Clemens and DonChristian. "We want to be in every braiding spot, barbershop, and bodega in America."

Below, get a closer look at the collection. For purchasing info, click here.

Image via Telfar
Image via Telfar
Image via Telfar
Image via Telfar
Image via Telfar
Image via Telfar/John Edmonds
Image via Telfar/John Edmonds
Image via Telfar/John Edmonds
Image via Telfar
Image via Telfar/John Edmonds
Image via Telfar/John Edmonds
Image via Telfar/John Edmonds
Image via Telfar
Image via Telfar/John Edmonds
Image via Telfar/John Edmonds
Image via Telfar/John Edmonds
Image via Telfar
Image via Telfar/John Edmonds
Image via Telfar/John Edmonds
Image via Telfar/John Edmonds
Image via Telfar
Image via Telfar/John Edmonds
Image via Telfar/John Edmonds
Image via Telfar/John Edmonds

