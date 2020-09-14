For one of its most exciting collab moves in recent memory, Supreme has announced an impending collection crafted alongside none other than Yohji Yamamoto.

Indeed, the aesthetic-pleasing pairing was announced early Monday, with Supreme rightfully describing how this collab marks a team-up with "one of the most influential fashion designers living and working today."

The highly covetable collab collection boasts a leather work jacket, down jacket, parka, wool suit, sweater, shirt, hooded sweatshirt, crewneck, a range of t-shirts, and a beanie in multiple color options. Original art from Chito, Peter Saville, and Yuuka Asakura is featured across the new pieces.

If you're looking to participate in the rush to procure something from the latest Supreme drop, make a note that it'll be available starting Sept. 17. For Japan, the launch date is Sept. 19.

In the meantime, get a closer look at the collection via a selection of lookbook images and product shots below:

Image via Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto

Image via Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto

Image via Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto

Image via Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto

Image via Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto

Image via Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto

Image via Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto

Image via Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto

Image via Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto

Image via Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto

Image via Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto

Image via Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto

Image via Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto

Image via Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto

Image via Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto

Image via Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto

Image via Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto

Image via Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto

Image via Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto

Image via Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto

Image via Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto

Image via Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto

Image via Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto

Image via Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto

Image via Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto

Image via Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto