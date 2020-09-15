For the first time ever, N.Hoolywood is unveiling not one, but two collections for New York Fashion Week.

The Japanese label's spring/summer 2021 offering includes the more formal Compile collection, which continues the understated, minimal aesthetic seen in 2020. Designer Daisuke Obana delivered oversized suits, drop shoulder overcoats, and chunky sweaters mixed in with loose-fitting shorts, anorak jackets, and sleeveless vests. The wearability factor was boosted by the monochromatic presentation, which primary consisted of black, gray, beige, and olive colors.

The second collection, dubbed Test Product Exchange Service, finds Obana fully embracing classic military styles. The designer highlighted the inspiration in a presentation video in which he showcased the new designs and his personal collection of military artifacts and photography that inspired them. The line, which is noticeably more casual than Compile, goes heavy on functional components that aim to protect the wearer from harsh environments. Everything from high-collared outerwear and technical cargo pants to denim field jackets and camo-patterned shirting are included in the collection.

You can check out a selection of images from N.Hoolywood's Compile and Test Product Exchange Service collections below.

N.Hoolywood Compile Spring/Summer 2021