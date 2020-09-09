Kim Jones has been named the new artistic director of haute couture, ready-to-wear, and fur collections for women at Fendi. And not to worry, Jones—as confirmed in Wednesday’s announcement from LVMH—will simultaneously continue his duties as artistic director of men's at Dior.

"I would like to profoundly thank Monsieur Arnault, Pietro Beccari, Serge Brunschwig, and Silvia Venturini Fendi for this incredible opportunity," Jones said in a statement. "Working across two such prestigious houses is a true honor as a designer and to be able to join the house of FENDI as well as continuing my work at Dior Men's is a huge privilege."

Fendi CEO Serge Brunschwig added that Jones is considered one of the "most talented and relevant" designers of the modern age.

"With Silvia Venturini Fendi, who has virtuously carried on FENDI and Karl Lagerfeld legacy, Kim will bring his contemporary one of a kind point of view into the world of FENDI," Brunschwig said on Wednesday.

Silvia Venturini Fendi will continue crafting accessories and menswear collections, with Jones now joining up for women's collections. Jones' inaugural ready-to-wear collection for Fendi will be shown for the Fall/Winter 2021-2022 season during Milan Fashion Week.

Back in July, Jones was among the nominees for Global Men's Designer of the Year via the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).