John Elliott is stepping up in support of those working to fight the devastating fires in California.

On Friday, the brand announced that—for a limited time—100 percent of proceeds from the John Elliott Made-in-LA Fire Relief tees will be given to Support Cal Fire Strike Teams and the Cal Fire Fund. Per a press release, the donated proceeds will provide support for local businesses providing fresh food and other comforts to those at basecamp.

"When I reached out to a lifelong friend, who's the captain of a strike team, we identified some ways to help," John Elliott said of the initiative. "Through my conversation I was incredibly inspired. Strike Teams, like the one he's currently leading at the border of California and Oregon, are our first line of defense. The heroes that comprise them are actively risking their lives and spending unimaginable time away from loved ones to protect and extinguish these fires."

With the use of the donated proceeds and overall aims of raising awareness about these brave efforts, Elliott is hoping that other companies will step up in similar ways.

"We appreciate everything firefighters are doing up and down the West Coast, and we're committed to helping out in any way that we can," Elliott added.

Get a closer look at the benefit pieces below:

For more on the collection, peep the accompanying John Elliott site.