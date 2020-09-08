Designer Joe Perez is among the creatives who have linked up in support of the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ticket.

Perez and a roster of additional designers have put together a special line of versatile and budget-minded merch in support of the campaign, with Perez providing the backstory on his involvement in an extended note to fans on Tuesday.

"I fully support the Biden/Harris ticket because we need respected leadership on the world stage that will restore the United States as a beacon of democracy, freedom, and hope," Perez, whose credits notably include several years working with Kanye West and company under the Donda moniker, said. "We need leaders who not only understand and respect the gravity of their elected positions but who will be ready to govern on day one. Leaders who will bring back dignity, honor, and empathy to the White House."

Biden and Harris, he added, are well-equipped to handle the challenges that still face the country as part of the pandemic era.

Others who have participated in the Believe in Better merch campaign include Aurora James, Gabriela Hearst, Vera Wang, Carly Cushnie, Jonathan Cohen, Jason Wu, Thakoon Panichgul, Whom Browne, and more.

Below, get a closer look at the full range of pieces. For ordering info and more, head here.

Image via Biden for President

