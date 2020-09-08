Italian sports and leisurewear brand C.P. Company have launched a clean, remastered version of their Metropolis Dyneema Jacket with London-based poet and musician James Massiah.

The jacket is a key part of the brand's iconic Urban Protection range, first developed in 1998 with a collection of innovative and conceptual garments to protect the wearer. The collection returns 20 years later with a new wave of functional, adaptable outerwear, designed and developed for everyday use in our ever-changing cities. The very first piece in the original Urban Protection line, the Metropolis Jacket, defines an overarching concept of 'NEXT LANDSCAPE' that inspires the AW20 collection.

To launch the new jacket, C.P. Company has released a film through the lens of James Massiah, a contemporary poet and musician whose work dissects the relationships between a city always on go and its communities. Massiah's interpretation of 'NEXT LANDSCAPE' explores the duality of urban spaces and their organic elements as well as confronting the way in which people live in urban spaces today.

The garment is dyed for a crisp depth of colour throughout, complete with a full hood and protective mask attachment, and finished with a C.P. Company logo badge.

Take in the visuals above and check out the lookbook stills for the jacket below, before grabbing yours at cpcompany.co.uk.