The NFL might have turned its back on Colin Kaepernick, but his fans continue to hold him down.

Nike created a special edition Kaepernick jersey which it dubbed the Icon 2.0. The triple-black football jersey was made to commemorate the four-year anniversary of Kaep introducing the peaceful protest that changed his life.

"Four years ago, I took a knee to protest against systemic racism and social injustice," Kaepernick wrote in an Instagram post revealing the jersey. "It was that day that the number on my jersey would come to represent something greater than football, something greater than me. Since then, the number 7 jersey has become a symbol for advancing the liberation and well-being of Black & Brown communities. Thank you for staying True."

The Icon 2.0 jersey hit the Nike website early this morning and sold out in a matter of minutes. This hype wasn't just rooted in Kaepernick's political stance. LeBron James helped add fuel to the fire by donning the jersey before its release during the Lakers playoff game against the Houston Rockets last week.

Along with Nike, EA Sport has shown support for Kaepernick by adding the quarterback to Madden 21's free agency roster. Now fans can play as Kaep during the game's franchise mode.