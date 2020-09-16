A pandemic will never kill the official start of cozy season next week. Sure, not as many people will see that fly knit sweater or Supreme hoodie you copped last year. But your followers on Instagram will see how cozy you are when you're dressed for that good fall weather in the comforts of your living room. So, let's take a moment this week to update your fall wardrobe.

This week's best style releases includes a historic collaboration between Supreme and one of the gods of Japanese fashion, Yohji Yamamoto. C.P. Company has dug into their archives to remaster their short-lived, but highly revered, "Urban Protection" line from the late '90s. Moncler has released a suitcase with Rimowa that doubles as a carry-on mirror for your travels in the far-off future. There is also collaborations like Eric Emanuel x Miles, Online Ceramics x CDGCDGCDG, and Carrots x Crocs arriving this week.

Check out the details on how to cop all these releases, and others from brands like Uniqlo, Dime, and Helmut Lang, below.

C.P. Company 'Urban Protection' Remastered

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy It: cpcompany.co.uk

Price: £85.00-£2,175.00 (app. $109-$2,806)

C.P. Company has just remastered it's iconic "Urban Protection" line. Originally designed by Moreno Ferrari during his incredible three-year tenure as the creative director of C.P. Company in 1996, the "Urban Protection" line was defined by futuristic and utilitarian garments for city dwellers. Two decades later, these pieces still stand the test of time. The standout piece from this remastered collection is the "Metropolis" jacket, which features a removable anti-smog face mask, Dyneema fabric shell, and Primaloft lining.

KidSuper x Puma

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy It: puma.com and kidsuper.com​​​​​​

Price: $40-$200

KidSuper's first footwear collaboration arrives this Thursday. The Brooklyn-based designer re-worked the Puma Style Rider, Cell Dome Sock, Nitefox, Oslo-City, and Wilo sandal. Apparel such as tracksuits, jerseys, shorts, and hats will also be available.

Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto

Release Date: Sept. 17

Where to Buy It: supremenewyork.com

Price: TBD

Supreme's latest collaboration is with the legendary Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto. The brand's historic collaboration with the designer includes a leather work jacket, down jacket, wool suit, parka, knit sweater, shirt, hooded sweatshirt, crewneck, and beanie. Five different T-shirts featuring archival Yamamoto artwork and Supreme co-branding will also be available.

Moncler x Rimowa

Release Date: Sept. 16

Where to Buy It: Moncler and Rimowa stores worldwid, moncler.com, and rimowa.com

Price: TBD

Moncler has collaborated with the luxury suitcase brand Rimowa for “Reflection,” a collection which consists of a mirrored aluminum suitcase and exclusive accessories. The mirrored suitcase's surface pays homage to the lacquered look of Moncler's down jackets. Other travel accessories include a dark grey luggage tag and belt by Moncler. Stay tuned for the release of limited-edition version of the suitcase that features a customizable LED screen, which will only be available in Europe in December.

Eric Emanuel x Miles

Release Date: Sept. 18

Where to Buy It: milesnewyork.com

Price: TBD

Eric Emanuel is releasing co-branded shorts and tote bags with the rising New York City streetwear brand Miles New York. Each features Emanuel's recognizable "EE" branding alongside Miles' script logo. Emanuel's trendy mesh shorts will be available in maroon, navy blue, and black options.

CDGCDGCDG x Online Ceramics

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy It: cdgcdgcdg.com

Price: $140

Online Ceramics is collaborating with CDGCDGCDG for a special run of T-shirts. One features a jovial turtle playing a flute, while another highlights spooky Halloween motifs. Both are available on CDG's webstore now.

A-Cold-Wall* x Converse

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy It: a-cold-wall.com

Price: £85.00-£165 ($109-$212)

A-Cold-Wall* has collaborated with Converse for an experimental collaboration that revisits some of the brand’s most iconic silhouettes. The standout footwear release within the collection is Samuel Ross' hiking-inspired take on the Chuck Taylor All Star. Although much of the apparel has sold out, a coach jacket and tote bag are still available.

Dime

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy It: dimemtl.com

Price: $15-$240

Canadian skateboard brand Dime is back with its latest Fall/Winter 2020 collection. T-shirts, hats, jackets, sweatpants, corduroy jackets, hiking pants, and more apparel are now available. Standout graphic T-shirts include the "Back Pain" and "TV" styles.

Carrots x Crocs

Release Date: Sept. 17

Where to Buy It: anwarcarrots.com and the Greenhouse App

Price: TBD

Anwar Carrots is collaborating with Crocs for a fresh new collaboration. The clogs are dressed in a carrot-inspired orange and green colorway, and include Carrots logo Jibbits. They have also been modified to feature adjustable nylon straps rather than the usual one-piece rubber styling seen on most Crocs clogs.

Uniqlo U by Christophe Lemaire

Release Date: Sept. 18

Where to Buy It: uniqlo.com

Price: $15-$150

Christopher Lemaire's Uniqlo U line arrives this week with new apparel for Fall/Winter 2020. Clean and minimalist T-shirts, hoodies, selvedge jeans, knit sweaters, down jackets, bags, and more will be available. Standout pieces include a denim work jacket and a quilted parka.

Propel 'A Black Future'

Release Date: Available Now

Where to Buy It: stayme7o.com

Price: $140-$350

Carmelo Anthony has just released his debut apparel collection for Propel, an incubator dedicated to the movement for Black independence and freedom of expression. Titled "A Black Future," the collaboration features hoodies designed by seven Black designers curated by Melo: Tier NYC, Ghetto Gastro, Shakira Javonni, The BK Circus, Demestik, Does it Even Matter, and Barriers Worldwide.

Acronym x ASUS x Republic of Gamers

Release Date: Sept. 16

Where to Buy It: Rog.Asus.com

Price: $2,499

ACRONYM is collaborating with ASUS for a special version of the Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop. Errolson Hugh's design includes bespoke typefaces and material treatments that push the limits of gaming hardware. The laptop is encased inside a limited edition bubble-wrapped package.

Helmut Lang x New Era

Release Date: Sept. 16

Where to Buy It: helmutlang.com

Price: $105-$130

To celebrate New Era’s 100th anniversary, Helmut Lang has collaborated with the sports and lifestyle brand to launch special renditions of two signature New Era styles. The classic 9Forty and low 59Fifty caps are now available on Helmut Lang's web store.