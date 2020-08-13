YMC has tapped up graphic artist Pref for a fresh capsule that aims to celebrate friendship and independent creativity in the city of London.

This new collection continues to hold the same streetwear value as previous YMC drops, however, a new modernised logo has been introduced. YMC's new collaboration strives to be a modern rebirth of the brand, proving that the streetwear OG can stand the test of time.

The drop comprises of T-shirts, coach jackets, hoodies, shorts, and bucket hat accessories. Using neutral colour palettes throughout, stand-out items are the pull-over hoodies and collared rain jackets that add perfect mix-and-match qualities to compliment an array of different looks.

Have a closer look at the collection below and head to the YMC store to grab your favourite pieces.