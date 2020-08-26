While launching a skincare line under her already legendary Fenty Beauty brand, Rihanna emphasized early on that she wanted to be inclusive to people of all genders, races, and skin types. In an interview with one of her longtime friends, collaborators, and now Fenty Skin ambassador ASAP Rocky, the two got deep into skincare routines, binge-watching, and some laughable style moments.

The highlight of the interview, linked below, is watching Rihanna clown Rocky’s debut red carpet look at the BET Awards:

"Oh my god," Rihanna said, looking at the black-on-black outfit where the rapper sports a backward cap and Hermes belt. "You don't have to point out Hermes and Raf, this is you!? Stop trying to make it sound dope! This is you? You could have used some Fenty Skin back then."

Rocky tried to play it off, but Rihanna definitely didn't lie when she called herself a savage.

The two kept up that playful energy throughout most of the interview, with Rocky answering “handsome” after being asked what his skin type was—only to be met with eyerolls from the Fenty mogul.

"I had to discover face cleansing and skin care all at the same time when I was a young buck in the shower,” Rocky said of his skincare origins. “You can’t wash your body with the same rag you wash your face with. I was lucky enough to be the type of guy that wants to wash my face.”

At other times their conversation went a little deeper, clearly thanks to the longtime connection these two artists have built over the years. RiRi discussed the ways men can be excluded from self-care, despite proper grooming being attractive to...everyone.

“Men love their skin, and they take care of it, but they feel obligated almost to only use products that are for men because anything beyond that feels too feminine, it’s not for them, they’re not allowed, they don’t have permission,” Rihanna said. “We enjoy men that take care of their skin, because it says a lot about how they’ll take care of themselves and the people around them.”

Fenty Skin launched at the end of last month. Rocky ends the conversation by letting RiRi and viewers know that his personal favorite product is the invisible moisturizer. Check out the full interview in the video linked above