Vans and Depop have linked up for a fresh sneaker and apparel collaboration that's inspired by art and packed with colour.

The six-piece collection has been designed by artists Jessica Luostarinen, LeiMai LeMaow, Connor Williams and Yuko Haze; seeing them integrate their unique artistic styles over a versatile capsule. Coinciding with the collaboration, Depop has also partnered with Snapchat on an augmented reality Snap Lens that allows users to virtually 'try' the Vans x Depop shoes before purchasing the real thing.

Also dropping in the apparel range are long-sleeve tees and pullover hoodies, designed with intricate line drawings and vibrant prints. In footwear, classic Vans silhouettes get reworked including Old Skool, Slip-On and Authentic.

Have a closer look at the Vans x Depop collaboration below, and head to the Depop app, Footlocker EU and selected Footlocker stores on August 14 to grab yours.