UK-based streetwear brand Prey wants to make the world a better place with their debut drop.

Their latest collection brings in sustainable and organic fabrications to shift the way top-tier clothing brands manufacture their garments. Using 100% organic cotton at the core of the capsule, the batch of long and short-sleeved crew-neck tees, hoodies, and sweatshirts prevents all unnatural organisms from harming the environment.

Inspired by punk, metal, grunge and hip-hop, Prey's latest collection uses tough designs that focus on heavy prints and delicate text work. With every purchase made Pray we will plant 10 trees in developing countries to help the environment and assist local farmers and families.

Have a closer look at the latest Prey collection below and head to their store on August 8 to help change the planet.