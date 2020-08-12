As we approach the end of summer, Tyler, the Creator has provided the first look at Golf Wang's Fall 2020 collection.

The range adheres to the brand's signature formula of bold streetwear staples, but incorporates cut-and-sew techniques for an elevated look and feel. Standout pieces include an authentic leather and wool letterman jacket, all-over-print polos, an animal-patterned button-up, and workwear-inspired vest with minimal branding. Pastels, color blocking, and head-turning graphics are also featured throughout the collection, which also delivers accessories like rings, socks, and caps.

The Golf Wang Fall 2020 collection comes less than three months after the brand dropped its collaboration with Levi's.

You can check out the first drop in the lookbook images below. The pieces will arrive this Friday at Golf Wang's online store.