Five years ago today, The Weeknd released his critically acclaimed sophomore album Beauty Behind the Madness. The project would go on to receive a number of accolades, including two Grammy awards, an Oscar nomination, four platinum certifications, a diamond track, and No. 1 singles.

In celebration of the album, The Weekend has released a batch of BBTM-themed merch, which includes staples like graphic T-shirts, pullover hoodies, and a Levi's denim jacket. The bulk of the range is dominated by the color black with some pops of yellow running throughout. The merch, of course, goes heavy on the XO branding with some of the items featuring the BBTM tracklist, a collage graphic, and a piece specifically dedicated to the "The Hills."

The Weeknd spoke about BBTM in a 2015 interview with Time, explaining what his overall goal was for the album.

"Alternative R&B is in my soul. It’s not going anywhere. When I put out songs from House of Balloons in 2010 people said I made R&B cool again," he said. "I’m assuming that’s when the label was created. I feel honored that a good part of today’s music is inspired by it, consciously or subconsciously. The only way I could have done that was to be ambitious and grand. That’s what I want to do with Beauty Behind the Madness. I want to make pop cool again, and the only way I can do that is by being ambitious and grand."

You can check out the BBTM anniversary merch below. The items are available now at The Weeknd's online store.

The collection also comes fresh off the release of "Over Now," The Weeknds' collaborative track with Calvin Harris.