The Rotation, a new designer wardrobe experience founded by college friends Zach Podbela and Barron Roth, aims to bring into focus the possibilities of a rental-centered approach to streetwear.

The duo states their initial goal in creating the Rotation, which is also available in iOS app form, was to give users the "Rent the Runway of designer streetwear."

Shoppers can choose from one of several monthly subscription plans, which—depending on the tier—provides access to between two and four pieces at a time:

Brands one may find via the Rotation include Yeezy, Adidas, Kith, APC, and more.

In a chat with Input in July, Roth pointed to the "mental baggage" that he claims often came with the process of procuring designer pieces, a memory that ultimately helped inspire the Rotation service's additional feature of shopping from curated collections spanning everything from those pieces deemed "essentials" to current trends.

For more info on the Rotation, including an app download link, feel free to click here. The site also offers an online chat option for those who may have additional questions about how the service works.