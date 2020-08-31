Fresh off fans getting a look at its Nike Air Max Plus collab set to be released this holiday season, Supreme has unveiled a full range of apparel produced in collaboration with the footwear giants.

On Monday, Supreme announced the impending launch of a new Nike collab collection featuring a reversible anorak, soccer jersey, crewneck, reversible pant, and sweatshirt. Notably, the reversible anorak and pant—made exclusively for Supreme—boast transparent nylon ripstop and a nylon taslan reverse side.

For the soccer jersey, the brand implemented Dri-FIT poly in combination with a tackle twill and jewel appliqué logo patch. You'll also find tackle twill and jewel appliqué logo patches on the cotton fleece crewneck and sweatshort.

The collection launches Sept. 3, while Japan's drop date is set for Sept. 5. For more info, click here.

Below, get a closer look at the collab collection:

Image via Supreme x Nike

