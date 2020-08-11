Patta has just released the latest lookbook for its fall/winter 2020 collection.

The new capsule sees the Amsterdam-natives continue to evolve as a leading streetwear brand. This drop includes new graphic T-shirts, longsleeves, hoodies, and crewnecks. The collection sees the introduction of a fresh knitwear line that features vibrant sweatshirts and cardigans. Moving into the outwear items, leading garments include the army fatigues, puffer jackets, tracksuits, and polar fleeces.

Patta has focused the FW20 collection around a new colour palette which sees more neutral colourways enter the fold, making the collection fit for versatile mix-and-match looks.

Have a closer look at the collection below and head to the Patta store to grab your favourite items.