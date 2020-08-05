Palace just unveiled the closest look yet of the brand's new GORE-TEX apparel, set to drop as part of the upcoming fall 2020 collection.

Providing yet another collaboration with GORE-TEX, the capsule uses fabrications to defend against the most testing of conditions. The waterproof, breathable fabric comes in a selection of shell jackets and matching trousers. Keeping things functional, the two-way main zipper closure brings in elongated straps with zips on all pocketing. Velcro fabrications are used on the cuffs and slip pocket on the right arm, while the hood features a storm flap with secure wind-breaking buttons.

Available in black, white, and camouflage designs, the blocked colouring features reflective 3-M details that allow the Palace and GORE-TEX logos to shine bright.

Have a look at the collection below and keep an eye on the Palace website for further updates on the release.