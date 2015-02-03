After unveiling his first collection of new Team Ninja merch in almost two years, Ninja is back with another collection consisting of cut & sew pieces. To coincide with the announcement of the new merch, Ninja has shared a look at the pieces via a virtual photo shoot with Daniel Jack Lyons.

Consisting of a T-shirt, a long sleeve, two windbreakers, and two pairs of sweatpants, the Team Ninja collection drops this Friday.

"It was important to me to personalize my merch—I don’t want to just slap my logo on something. I want people who are spending their hard-earned money to wear my merch to love it and feel the quality when they wear it," Ninja told Complex. "I wear sweats everyday, and I completely customized these to be 'my perfect sweats'—they are stylish, but also solve an issue that I commonly have when wearing sweats, which is constantly having everything fall out of them because the pockets are never deep enough."

The new Team Ninja merch hits on Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. PT on TeamNinja.com. The all-over logo T-shirt runs for $35, both windbreakers are $55, the cherry blossom long sleeve is $35, and both sweatpants go for $50.

Check out the rest of the collection and virtual photo shoot images below.

Photography by Daniel Jack Lyons

Image via Ninja

