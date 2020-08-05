Gramicci has just released their hi-tech spring/summer 2021 capsule.

Focusing on a vibrant collection of innovative fabrications, the streetwear brand previews pop-out colours in sleek monochromatic shades. The capsule includes nylon shorts, breathable parkas, long and short-sleeved T-shirts as well accessorised hats and bags.

Finer details within the clothes are discrete snap buttons and two angular flap pockets. The small embroidered logo is the stamp detail on all pieces. Stand-out items are the elongated black rain jacket in a tapered fit, along with the tailored nylon trousers which can be tied together as a completed look with the energetic bucket hat.

Have a closer look at the Gramicci SS21 collection below, and head over to the store to grab yours on August 8.