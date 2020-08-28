Following the release of their first limited edition capsule collection together back in January, Fear of God and AARMY have connected once again.

Speaking on the collection, available starting Monday via the AARMY site and Net-a-porter, Fear of God's Jerry Lorenzo touted the strength of family.

"As a family, living in purpose has always been the standard; while doing it together has always been the dream," Lorenzo said. "Collaborating on this collection with my sister (Angela Manuel-Davis) is the realization of both."

The latest Fear of God X AARMY collab includes a limited edition hoodie, sweatpants, sweatshirts, and short sleeve tees.

See images of the capsule collection below:

Image via Fear of God x AARMY

Image via Fear of God x AARMY

Image via Fear of God x AARMY

Image via Fear of God x AARMY

Image via Fear of God x AARMY

Image via Fear of God x AARMY

Image via Fear of God x AARMY

Image via Fear of God x AARMY

Image via Fear of God x AARMY

Image via Fear of God x AARMY

Back in January, Davis explained the intention behind AARMY as being built on the aim of bringing out the best in everyone when it comes to getting tuned in to their respective purposes.

"None of us fully know what we are truly capable of until we commit to putting a demand on our potential," Davis said at the time. "We are all created for a purpose, and to unlock what we are each called to do in this life is a true gift. AARMY will help get you there! Physically and mentally, to bring out the very best inside us all."

Lorenzo, meanwhile, is fresh off the launch of Fear of God's Seventh Collection.