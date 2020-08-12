Two collaborations from Cactus Plant Flea Market, an anticipated collection from Comme des Garçons SHIRT and Futura, the latest from Palace and Adidas, and collaborative eyewear from brands like Barton Perreria and Roberi & Fraud are among some of the highlights hitting stores this week.

Other projects include popular Boston-area retailer Concepts collaborating with Lacoste, a new capsule from Helmut Lang, the latest from Amsterdam's Patta, a DIY kit from Advisory Board Crystals complete with Swarovski crystals, and more.

Take a closer look at all of this week's best style releases below.

Cactus Plant Flea Market x Marc Jacobs

Release Date: Aug. 14

Where to Buy It: cactusplantfleamarket.com and marcjacobs.com

Price: TBD

Cactus Plant Flea Market's highly-anticipated collaboration with Marc Jacobs is dropping this Friday. Hoodies and long sleeve T-shirts are covered in CPFM's signature style were inspired by Jacobs' actual tattoos. The standout piece is this shearling jacket seen on rappers like Lil Uzi Vert that is embroidered with colorful stars and a special "MJ" logo patch.

Comme des Garçons SHIRT x Futura

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: shop.doverstreetmarket.com

Price: $485-$1,215

Following its initial debut on the runway this past January during Comme des Garçons' Paris Fashion Week presentation, the brand's collaborative collection with Futura is finally available to purchase. It includes jackets, T-shirts, and bags covered in the artist's iconic graffiti that incorporates recognizable motifs like his Pointman figure.

Lacoste x Concepts

Release Date: Aug. 14

Where to Buy It: lacoste.com and cncpts.com

Price: TBD

Concepts has collaborated with Lacoste on an array of athletic apparel. Pieces include T-shirts, hoodies, running shorts, nylon tracksuits, caps, slides, and the Storm 96 sneaker. Each piece is stamped with an iridescent Lacoste x Concepts logo hits unique to this project.

Cactus Plant Flea Market x Kerwin Frost

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: shop.kftelethon.com

Price: $25-$85

To commemorate the First Annual Kerwin Frost Telethon Supershow, Cactus Plant Flea Market has designed a special merch capsule. A pink T-shirt and baby blue hoodie feature a puff print smiley face logo resembling Frost along with puffy lettering. A jumbo pencil, which is a playful nod to the creative's infamous face tattoo, bearing the phrase "Write 2 Higher Learning" complete the 3-piece offering. All proceeds are being donated to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp and count towards the ultimate goal of raising $5 million.

BoohooMAN x Roberi & Fraud

Release Date: Aug. 12

Where to Buy It: boohooman.com

Price: $50

Online retailer BoohooMAN has collaborated with luxury eyewear purveyor Roberi & Fraud for a new capsule of sunglasses. Fronted by Luka Sabbat, the release aims to offer luxury products at a more attainable price point. Round, narrow oval-shaped, and chunky square frames will each be available in a variety of colors ranging from traditional options like black to more bold choices like red or green.

Palace x Adidas 'SunPal' Collection

Release Date: Aug. 14

Where to Buy It: palaceskateboards.com

Price: TBD

Palace adds another chapter to its collaborative archive with Adidas with the brand new "SunPal" collection. The summery capsule includes soccer jerseys, shorts, ponchos, caps, swim goggles, beach towels, and water shoes. Each colorful option sports its fair share of logos and "SunPal" branding.

Helmut Lang 'HelmutLand' Collection

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: helmutlang.com

Price: $175-$495

Helmut Lang has just launched its Fall 2020 HelmutLand collection. The collection of hoodies, T-shirts, sweatpants, and shorts features playful illustrations by PZ Opassuksatit that prominently feature a rat mascot as a nod to the Year of the Rat.

Patta Fall 2020

Release Date: Aug. 14

Where to Buy It: patta.nl

Price: app. $29-$282

The popular Dutch retailer's Fall 2020 collection consists of a new assortment of graphic T-shirts, hoodies, and crewnecks. It also introduces knitwear like pink cardigans and colorblocked sweaters, as well as outerwear like polar fleece quarter zips and corduroy puffer jackets. The first drop arrives this Friday.

Barton Perreira x Fear of God FGBP.2020

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: bartonperreira.com

Price: $510

The Barton Perreira x Fear of God FGBP.2020 has restocked. The traditional style is available in five earth-toned colorways with acetate frames and gradient-tinted lenses. The design is inspired by the pair of frames that Jerry Lorenzo wears throughout his design process.

Burton Mine77 x Neighborhood

Release Date: Aug. 13

Where to Buy It: burton.com

Price: $299-$399

Iconic snowboarding company Burton and Japanese streetwear brand Neighborhood have joined forces for a 5-piece capsule. It consists of a selvedge denim jacket, cargo overalls, jeans, and 8-pocket cargo jeans that all sport a vintage finish. The final item is a reversible jacket with owl and moon embroidery featured on the chest of its velveteen side and the reverse side being constructed of a white satin with minimal branding hits. This project marks the last project that Jake Burton worked on before his death in November 2019.

Guess Originals Fall 2020

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: guess.com

Price: $39-$139

The '90-inspired Guess Originals line dropped off its Fall 2020 collection earlier this week. The lineup includes re-imagined retro graphic T-shirts, its signature vertical and horizontal-striped T-shirts in various colorways, nylon shorts, coaches jackets, eyewear, and more.

Levi's XX Cargo

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: levis.com

Price: $79.50

Levi's is introducing a new style to its XX chino line, the XX Cargo. The tapered look is completed with multiple cargo pockets. It is available in black, tan, olive green, and leaf camo.

Advisory Board Crystals DIY Swarovski Crystal Bracelet Kit

Release Date: Aug. 12

Where to Buy It: advisoryboardcrystals.com

Price: $75

For anyone looking for a new accessory and an easy way to kill some time during quarantine, Advisory Board Crystals is releasing its own DIY Swarovski Crystal bracelet kits. Each comes with a unique assortment of upcycled crystals in various shapes and colors, as well as two Swarovski Crystal heart pendants adorned with ABC. logos that can be used to customize a one-of-a-kind bracelet of your own.

Stadium Goods 'Fresh Air' Collection

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: stadiumgoods.com

Price: $10-$80

The popular sneaker consignment shop has released a brand new collection of camping-inspired graphic T-shirts, hoodies, and shorts along with accessories like Nalgene water bottles and leaf print beach towels.